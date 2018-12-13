Salah's feeling different: Garcia

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah took his tally to four goals in his last two matches with the winner against Napoli yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The Egyptian scored his 34th goal of the year for the Reds in the 34th minute, skipping past Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly before slotting in from a tight angle.

However, like the celebrations for his treble against Bournemouth last Saturday, Salah's celebration for a goal that sent the Reds through to the Champions League knockout stages was muted.

Former Liverpool attacker Luis Garcia explained 26-year-old's muted celebrations on BT Sport, saying: "I think he's not feeling the same as he did last year.

"Last year, everything was coming easy and this year he's struggling in a few of the games, having chances and not scoring. Probably he's trying to prove himself ."