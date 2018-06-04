Salah’s injury affecting Egypt's World Cup preparation
Mohamed Salah's absence is affecting Egypt's World Cup preparations, coach Hector Cuper said after the team played out a goalless draw with Colombia at the start of the weekend.
"We are working to cover the absence of Salah. The players responded perfectly to our instructions, but Salah's absence affects any team negatively," Cuper said after the match in Bergamo, Italy.
The draw means Egypt have gone five games without a win, stretching back to last October.
Salah is still in doubt for Egypt's opening match in Group A on June 15 against Uruguay in Ekaterinburg after suffering a shoulder injury in the Champions League final for Liverpool late last month.
He also missed Egypt's draw with Kuwait on May 25, as he was still preparing for the final, and will also miss their final warm-up against Belgium on Wednesday. Egypt's other opponents in Group A are Russia and Saudi Arabia. - REUTERS
