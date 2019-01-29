Sala’s pilot had flown Cardiff boss Warnock

Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock has admitted questioning his own future in the aftermath of 28-year-old striker Emiliano Sala's disappearance.

Club record signing Sala has been missing since yesterday week, when the plane he was on disappeared en route to Cardiff from Nantes.

A three-day search for the £15 million (S$17.3m) signing from French Ligue 1 side Nantes and pilot David Ibbotson ended last Thursday after rescuers said there was little chance anyone aboard the single-engine aircraft had survived.

Warnock believes he has flown with Ibbotson, saying during his pre-match conference ahead of his side's English Premier League clash with Arsenal tomorrow morning (Singapore time): "I'd been over the top to Nantes a couple of times, and I do think I had that pilot - who I thought was a fabulous pilot.

"So, I just can't comprehend it...

"You think 24 hours a day about whether to carry on.

"It's impossible to sleep.

"I've been in football management for 40 years and it's been by far the most difficult week in my career, by an absolute mile.

"It's probably hit me harder than anyone else as I've met the lad and talked to him for the last six to eight weeks."