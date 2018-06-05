Salgado: Spain have good mix of youth and experience

Former Spain international Michel Salgado says the blend of youth and experience makes Spain one of the favourites for the World Cup in Russia.

"They have the perfect balance," Salgado was quoted as saying on ESPN.co.uk.

"They have players who have won everything - the spine of the team is really good.

"David de Gea is a new one, but you've got Sergio Ramos with (Gerard) Pique in the middle of the defence, then you've got (Sergio) Busquets, who brings the balance to the team.

"You've got (David) Silva to link, (Andres) Iniesta's still in there, so they've got a bunch of players who know how to win everything and, at the same time, youngsters coming through with a lot of quality."

De Gea might be relatively new to the scene with Spain, but he has the backing of his coach, despite making an error in the 1-1 home draw with Switzerland in a friendly yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Real Sociedad right-back Alvaro Odriozola scored his maiden international goal with a sensational volley, but a shot from Swiss captain Stephan Lichtsteiner was spilled by de Gea, allowing Ricardo Rodriguez to tap in from close range.

"David knows that I know he's going to take us forward in many games and I have no doubt," Julen Lopetegui said.