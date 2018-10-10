Sampaoli: Argentina failed at World Cup due to expectations

Former Argentina coach Jorge Sampaoli said the Albiceleste were saddled with excessive expectations at the World Cup, stifling the performances of his players, including Lionel Messi.

Argentina were tipped as possible winners of the tournament in Russia, but were eliminated at the Round of 16 following a 4-3 defeat by eventual champions France.

Even before they squeezed into the second round, Argentina flattered to deceive, drawing 1-1 with Iceland, losing 3-0 to Croatia and squeezing past Nigeria 2-1 in the group stages.

Sampaoli said expectations that Argentina would win the tournament emanating from the country's football federation stifled the creativity and success of Messi and his fellow players.

"The best player in the world (Messi) was devoted" to the Argentina cause, Sampaoli said in comments to Spanish sports daily Marca.

"At Barcelona, he has great stability. But when he comes to the national team, a collective hysteria takes over and it's like we're expected to win. This is not possible. If we don't win, it's Messi who cops all the criticism. So you can't play and enjoy it."

He added: "The weight of expectation on this team was too heavy. We all felt pushed by the obligation to win, which meant it was difficult for us to express our talents.

"It was difficult to work in those conditions because there was only one available option: to be world champions."

Although Sampaoli pledged to hang on to his job following their elimination, he soon resigned from his post. The Argentinian federation has since appointed Lionel Scaloni as coach.

Sampaoli, 58, offered him some advice: "We need to find a balance, so that this obligation to win doesn't generate even more anxiety.