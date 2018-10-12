Sane channels World Cup disappointment into motivation

Manchester City winger Leroy Sane said yesterday that he plans to use his World Cup disappointment as motivation and seize his chance to impress Germany coach Joachim Loew in the upcoming Nations League clashes against Holland and France.

After being voted the English Premier League's Young Player of the Year last season, Sane, 22, was a surprise omission from the Germany squad that then crashed at the group stage of the World Cup in Russia.

After playing just seven minutes off the bench in Germany's goalless Nations League draw against France in Munich last month, Sane, a left winger, missed the 2-1 friendly win over Peru in Sinsheim due to the birth of his daughter.

Now, with Germany's first-choice left winger, Marco Reus, out with a knee injury, Sane could well have his chance to prove himself against Holland in Amsterdam on Sunday morning (Singapore time), then France in Paris next Tuesday.

"I've been thinking a lot about the summer and trying to improve my game, so that 'Jogi' (Loew) will not be able to leave me out the next time," said Sane, who has 13 caps since making his international debut in 2015.

"Of course, I was disappointed not to have been at the World Cup, it just makes me more motivated. I want to improve every day. I'm working on being a better fit for the team, also in terms of tactics."

Loew implied Sane's lack of defensive work in his pre-World Cup appearances for Germany was why he missed the chance to play at Russia 2018 and assistant coach Marcus Sorg expanded on the theme.

"Leroy has always been committed, one way or another. It may not have always been how we wanted it, but we have to remember that he's a young person, he has coped well and he's where he needs to be," said Sorg.

Sane said the birth of his daughter has matured him, "now I have to also bear some responsibility away from the pitch. I am always pleased to see her when I come home".

Loew's squad held an open training session in Berlin on Tuesday, giving school children the chance to watch their heroes, but Sorg said a good performance against the Dutch is just as important.

"It's no longer the case that we can expect to win games 5-0 or 6-0," said Sorg.