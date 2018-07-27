Sane's best yet to come: Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said the club have still to see the best of Leroy Sane.

A surprise omission from Germany's World Cup squad, Sane scored the opener in City's 2-1 defeat by Liverpool in the International Champions Cup yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Liverpool came from behind to beat City's second stringers, with Mohamed Salah equalising within a minute of coming on as a second-half substitute, and Sadio Mane slotting home the winner from an injury-time penalty.

While Guardiola was pleased with the performances of his young team, he added that Sane, last season's PFA Young Player of the Year, has room to improve.

"It depends on him," Guardiola said. "He needs more minutes and he needs to regain his principles in terms of playing without the ball.

"He has the talent to do that and we are happy that he scored. Still, he is far away from his best."

Guardiola also said his team's showing against Liverpool showed there was a bright future for a young City squad.

"For 75 minutes, it was incredible what we did with the players we have ... Our personality was incredible.

"The average age of our players in the first half was very young."

City's next game in the competition is against Bayern Munich on Sunday morning (Singapore time). They will meet Chelsea in the Community Shield on Aug 5 before starting the defence of their English Premier League title at Arsenal a week later.

Meanwhile, City midfielder David Silva said his current contract, which runs until 2020, could be his last at the EPL champions and has ruled out a future move to any rival club in England.

The Spain international has been an integral part of City's success, scoring 61 goals and providing 115 assists in 346 appearances to help the club win three league titles, an FA Cup and three League Cups since his arrival 2010.

"When I finish my contract with Manchester City, I will be 34 years old, at that time I will probably want to do something different," Silva told Sky Sports. "I don't know yet but I won't play for another club in England.

"People always love me in England, it's been eight years - very successful years, and the football we've played has been very attractive. English people love that type of football - those type of games. And that's why I'm so happy here."

City have bolstered their squad further following their record-breaking exploits last season as they aim to become the first team to retain the league title since Manchester United in 2009.

"It's going to be very difficult, especially this year with the big teams Man United, Arsenal, Chelsea spending lots of money to get very good players," Silva said.

"To win consecutive leagues is going to be very difficult but we're going to try. I'm sure this year we're going to do it." - REUTERS

MANCHESTER CITY: Claudio Bravo (Joe Hart 46), Cameron Humphreys, Eric Garcia, Jason Denayer (Claudio Gomes 46), Luke Bolton (Benjamin Garre 74), Riyad Mahrez (Ayotomiwa Dele-Bashiru 74), Oleksandr Zinchenko (Oluwatosin Adarabioyo 64), Phil Foden, Jack Harrison (Patrick Roberts 64), Lukas Nmecha (Leroy Sane 46), Brahim Diaz (Bernardo Silva 46)

LIVERPOOL: Loris Karius (Caoimhin Kelleher 46), Nathaniel Clyne (Marko Grujic 62), Joe Gomez (Ragnar Klavan 46), Virgil van Dijk (Nathaniel Phillips 66), Andy Robertson (Alberto Moreno 63), Fabinho (Rafael Camacho 62), James Milner (Pedro Chirivella 66), Georginio Wijnaldum (Ben Woodburn 46), Adam Lallana (Sadio Mane 46), Daniel Sturridge (Dominic Solanke 46), Curtis Jones (Mohamed Salah 62)