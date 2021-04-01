Santos slams Portugal’s first-half display against Luxembourg

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo scored his first goal of the 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign, but then missed a sitter as the visitors came from behind to beat Luxembourg 3-1 in a Group A clash yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The hosts went into the match full of confidence after winning 1-0 away to Ireland and took a shock lead against the European champions when Portuguese-born Gerson Rodrigues glanced in a header.

However, they could not pull off another shock as Diogo Jota equalised in first-half injury time before Ronaldo made it two early in the second half. Substitute Joao Palhinha sealed the match 10 minutes from time before Luxembourg's Maxime Chanot saw red.