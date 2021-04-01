Santos slams Portugal’s first-half display against Luxembourg
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo scored his first goal of the 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign, but then missed a sitter as the visitors came from behind to beat Luxembourg 3-1 in a Group A clash yesterday morning (Singapore time).
The hosts went into the match full of confidence after winning 1-0 away to Ireland and took a shock lead against the European champions when Portuguese-born Gerson Rodrigues glanced in a header.
However, they could not pull off another shock as Diogo Jota equalised in first-half injury time before Ronaldo made it two early in the second half. Substitute Joao Palhinha sealed the match 10 minutes from time before Luxembourg's Maxime Chanot saw red.
Said Portugal boss Fernando Santos: "We spent the first half an hour playing at walking pace, with no intensity in either end of the pitch. I had to tell the players that we wouldn't win the game on quality alone... If we only rely on our quality, any opponent can cause us difficulties." - REUTERS
