Sarri charged with misconduct

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has been charged with misconduct for his behaviour during Monday's 2-2 English Premier League draw with Burnley, the English FA said.

The Italian was sent to the stands by referee Kevin Friend after becoming embroiled in a scuffle among players on the touchline in the dying moments of the game at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea assistant coach Gianfranco Zola told reporters then that Sarri had sought to get his players out of the scuffle but the referee had "misinterpreted" his intentions.