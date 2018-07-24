Sarri off to good start

Maurizio Sarri made a winning start as the new manager of Chelsea by defeating Perth Glory 1-0 in a friendly yesterday.

The Italian, who replaced compatriot Antonio Conte earlier this month, was without his team's World Cup stars in front of a sell-out crowd of 60,000 at the new Perth Stadium.

The Blues were still far too good for the home side - themselves playing their first game under new manager Tony Popovic - just weeks from their English Premier League season-opener on Aug 11 against Huddersfield Town.

The Blues asserted their dominance when Pedro Rodriguez scored in the fifth minute, and totally dominated for the most part, likely leaving Sarri wondering how they did not find the back of the net many more times.

With both sides in different stages of their pre-season preparations, Glory were under siege for long periods as Chelsea threatened most times they were in possession. At one stage, the London club hit the upright three times in 10 second-half minutes.

Perth goalkeeper Liam Reddy was the busiest man on the field for much of the night, making some fine saves and watching hopefully as other Chelsea shots sailed just wide of his goal.

HEAVY RAIN

Slippery conditions due to heavy rain before and during the match did not help either side. Chelsea's final touch was just slightly lacking, while Glory played their best football when the tempo slowed noticeably in the last 15 minutes.

Sarri would have been delighted with the brilliance of youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi in the first half, with the 17-year-old setting up the only goal.

The teenager's pace and skill was on display as he broke down the wing and produced a superb left-foot cross for Pedro, who slotted the ball inside the far post with a crisp volley that proved to be the winner.

High-profile new signing Jorginho was also impressive in the midfield in the first half, a promising start to his time with the Blues, while Cesc Fabregas dominated throughout.

Former Napoli midfielder Jorginho signed with Chelsea only last week after negotiations lengthened by the departure of Conte, choosing the London side over Manchester City.

Both sides made a raft of changes in the second half, and Glory showed great spirit to rally in the dying minutes, producing some late chances, much to the chagrin of Sarri.