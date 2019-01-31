Sarri: Hazard can leave if he wants

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri believes Eden Hazard could leave the club to fulfil his potential, with Real Madrid having a long-time interest.

Hazard, whose contract with the English Premier League club expires in 2020, has refused to extend the deal despite Chelsea's efforts.

"Eden is 28. If he wants to go, I think he has to go," said Sarri, ahead of this morning's tie withBournemouth.