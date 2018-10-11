Sarri interested in only money, says Napoli owner

Napoli owner Aurelio De Laurentiis yesterday accused former coach Maurizio Sarri of being interested in only money, and predicted that new manager Carlo Ancelotti was in for the long haul as the club chase a first Serie A title since 1990 and Champions League success.

"I thought I had met a coach who would stay at Napoli for a long time," De Laurentiis said of Sarri in an interview with Corriere dello Sport.

"At a certain point, it became a question linked exclusively to money.

"Suddenly, it was established by the media that his contract must be adjusted.

"So what is the value of an agreement just signed? We had already gone from 700,000 euros (S$1.11 million) to 1.5 million euros.

"I also once heard him say that for his next contract, he wanted to get rich.

"Sarri's declarations of love for the city? I believed it, but then I wondered: 'What if he was using me as a bank?'"

Sarri, 59, a former footballer who turned to a career in banking in London, Zurich, Frankfurt and Luxembourg, before returning to coaching, took over at Napoli in 2015.

But he moved to Chelsea on a deal reported to be worth nearly 6 million euros, after Napoli finished runners-up to Juventus despite a club-record 91 points.

His job in the Stadio San Paolo was taken by former Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain boss Ancelotti, who has won league titles in five of Europe's top leagues as well as the Champions League with AC Milan and Real Madrid.

"Ancelotti was a date written in the football universe as if fate had decided it," said film producer De Laurentiis, who rescued the club from bankruptcy in 2004.