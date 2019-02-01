Sarri: Maybe I can’t motivate my team

Some Chelsea fans booed manager Maurizio Sarri (left) when he took off new loan signing Gonzalo Higuain.

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri tore into his players for the second successive English Premier League game, repeating the claim that he cannot motivate them after a 4-0 drubbing at Bournemouth left the Londoners outside the top four.

His side, with Gonzalo Higuain given a league debut but then substituted, had controlled the first half, reported Reuters.

But they were picked off after the break as Joshua King scored twice, either side of David Brooks goal. Charlie Daniels completed the rout in stoppage time.

It was Chelsea's worst league defeat since 1996 and the heat will be on Italian Sarri, whose side have now lost consecutive league games without scoring a goal.

After a 2-0 defeat at Arsenal, the former Napoli boss slammed the mentality of his players.

Following the latest setback, he locked them in the changing room for nearly an hour, having told the rest of the coaching staff, including Chelsea great Gianfranco Zola, to leave.

"In that moment, I wanted to talk to them alone, without anybody," said Sarri, who replaced Antonio Conte before the start of the season.

"I needed to understand, it was so different in the first and second half.

"In the first half, we could never see that the second half would be a disaster.

"We stopped playing. We didn't play like a team. It's difficult to understand why.

"I'm not able to motivate these players. We need to play with a different mentality."

Chelsea's fans looked on in shock as their team crumbled, and when loanee Higuain was hauled off, some of them sang: "You don't know what you're doing" to Sarri.

Daniels' goal in injury time meant Arsenal moved above Chelsea into fourth spot by virtue of more goals scored.

Asked if his squad was good enough to finish in the top four, Sarri said: "I think so, maybe we are not at the top of the Premier League at the moment, but we are competitive.

"We cannot lose 4-0 against Bournemouth. I want to respect Bournemouth, and you know I like very much the coach Eddie (Howe), but it's impossible to lose 4-0 here...

"Maybe it is my fault that I am not able to motivate them.

"But the team is very strong, it is also able to win without the coach."

FINGER OF BLAME

Former England striker Alan Shearer, however, pointed the finger of blame back at Sarri, saying it is his job to motivate his players.

"That was an embarrassing defeat and performance," the EPL's all-time top goalscorer said on the BBC.

"When your back is against the wall, you look to your team to find something, and he was forced to do that again for the second game in a row.

"It's his job to motivate the players.

"Bournemouth said they targeted Jorginho as a weakness and they stood on him.

"Sarri has got his man Gonzalo Higuain in now, and it has to improve."

Fellow former England striker Dion Dublin agreed, saying that Sarri's criticism of his team should have been done in the dressing room rather than in the media.

He said on the BBC: "I think Sarri calling the players out will have a detrimental effect.

"I don't think they like to hear their manager say those kinds of things. In public, it is not the done thing, for me.

"If a manager wants to say anything, just keep it in the dressing room.

"When you tell the public you're expecting a reaction, that is not going to help that togetherness they seem to be lacking at the moment."

With Howe admitting that he targeted Jorginho by instructing Brooks to shut him down, former Everton midfielder Leon Osman questioned Sarri's utilisation of N'Golo Kante.

He said on the BBC: "Chelsea seem a little bit soft through the core when their backs are against the wall and the going gets tough.

"The guy you expect to help - N'Golo Kante - isn't deployed where you would want him, in front of the back four to stop the opposition getting opportunities. He's at right-wing at times.

"It is a strange situation.

"Sure, he brings more offensively now, but why would you want that when you have a player who does what he does?

"Jorginho played in there and Bournemouth scored four."