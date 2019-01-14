Sarri seeks to keep stars

Even though Chelsea breezed past Newcastle 2-1 yesterday morning (Singapore time), manager Maurizio Sarri says he needs new players if they are to keep up their push for the last automatic Champions League spot in the EPL.

Chelsea, who already lost midfielder Cesc Fabregas to AS Monaco, have Willian, who netted yesterday's winner, linked to a big-money move to Barcelona.

"Willian is a key player for us," Sarri said.

"We need wingers, so we need Pedro (Rodriguez), (Callum Hudson-)Odoi, we need Willian of course."

Meanwhile, Chelsea transfer target Gonzalo Higuain has made up his mind to leave AC Milan, coach Gennaro Gattuso said yesterday.

Higuain joined Milan on a season-long loan from Juventus in July with an option to make the deal permanent, but he has struggled to settle at the San Siro, scoring eight goals in all competitions.

"When a player makes up his mind, it becomes hard to convince them otherwise," said Gattuso of Higuain...

"I don't know what will happen." - AFP, REUTERS

YESTERDAY'S EPL RESULT