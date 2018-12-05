Sarri wants Fabregas and Luiz to stay at Chelsea

At 31, Cesc Fabregas and David Luiz may both be approaching the twilight of their careers.

But Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri wants both of them to stay as he continues his revolution at Stamford Bridge.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of their match against Wolverhampton Wanderers tomorrow morning (Singapore time), Sarri said: "I spoke with the club about this one month ago and I know very well that it's not easy, but I think that we can do a new deal for both.

"Because they are very important players for us."

EPL WOLVES CHELSEA

The Italian admitted that it would be hard for both sides to agree terms on new deals since both players are above 30, but he believes their experience would stand them in good stead.

He added: "It's very difficult to find a centre-back for this level and it's very difficult to find a central midfielder technically like Fabregas, and so I think they have to stay with us.

"David and Cesc are leaders and so it's very important for me, the staff and their team-mates if they stay with us.

"I know the difficulties of the new deal. As I said before, the problem is only one year, two year, or three or four years, for the new contracts, but I think the club will be able to find the right solution."

Meanwhile, Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta has signed a new four-year deal that will keep him at the Bridge until 2022, the club said yesterday.

The Spaniard has made 298 appearances for Chelsea since he signed from French side Marseille in 2012 and is on course to become only the seventh overseas player to feature in 300 matches for the club.

SKIPPER

The 29-year-old, who has won the Europa League, two EPL titles, the FA Cup and the League Cup with Chelsea, has captained the team in the league this season.

"I'm happy to extend my stay here at Chelsea. Since I came, I felt the joy and responsibility to play for this club, these fans, and every time I go on the pitch I try do my best," the Spain international told the club's website.

"Hopefully, there is a lot to come and we can keep Chelsea where it belongs."

Chelsea, who have won two consecutive games since suffering their first EPL defeat of the season - a 3-1 loss to Tottenham Hotspur - have no major injury concerns.

The Blues' match against Wolves is their second of nine games in December, and comes before hosting leaders Manchester City on Sunday morning (Singapore time).

Wolves, who are on a six-match winless streak, will be without midfielder Ruben Neves due to a one-game suspension.