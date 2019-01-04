Sarri wants striking reinforcements for Blues

Maurizio Sarri admitted Chelsea need attacking reinforcements, after they wasted a chance to cement their place in the English Premier League's top four with a 0-0 draw against struggling Southampton yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Sarri's side remain in fourth place, but they are now just three points ahead of fifth-placed Arsenal.

It was a frustrating evening for Chelsea, who dominated possession but lacked any cutting edge, maintaining a worrying sequence for Sarri.

His side failed to score for the third time in their last five EPL games at Stamford Bridge, raising more questions about Chelsea's need for a top-class striker in the January transfer window.

"The club knows my opinion. I think we need something else for our characteristics," Sarri said, when asked if he would consider recalling on-loan forwards Michy Batshuayi and Tammy Abraham.

Quizzed on the possibility of signing a new striker, he made it clear the responsibility lies with owner Roman Abramovich, saying: "It depends on the board, not on me.

"I have to think of my responsibility with the training. I have to try to improve my players in the offensive phase.

"We played a good match for 80 metres, then we were in trouble in the last 20 metres.

"We have to try to solve the problem. We were in control of every match recently, but it was not easy to score the first goal."

With Olivier Giroud sidelined after suffering an ankle injury during last Sunday's win at Crystal Palace, Sarri opted to recall misfiring striker Alvaro Morata.

Morata has played so badly this season that Sarri had used playmaker Eden Hazard as a false No. 9 recently rather than turn to the Spaniard, who has only seven goals this term.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek believes the Blues need to be "like Barcelona" to solve their scoring woes. He told the club's website: "Teams are coming here and sitting back and it's difficult to break them down, because it's so tight...