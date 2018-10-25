Sasa to Bolt: You're nobody in the football world

Eight-time Olympic gold medallist Usain Bolt retired from athletics in 2017 and has been on trial with A-League outfit, the Central Coast Mariners, since August.

Sprint legend Usain Bolt has come under a tongue-lashing from former Socceroo Sasa Ognenovski for trying to secure a lucrative football contract.

Bolt, an eight-time Olympic gold medallist, has sought to switch to football with the Central Coast Mariners.

But the 32-year-old's plans hang in the balance as he waits for a third party to help fund a multi-million dollar contract with the A-League side.

Ognenovski, who was named the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Player of the Year in 2010 after helping South Korea's Seongnam FC win the AFC Champions League, is perplexed by Bolt's demands.

The 39-year-old Australian contended that the retired Jamaican sprinter may have been a "freak in his sport", but has never played pro football.

Ognenovski said on the website of Australian broadcaster SBS: "If you say 'OK, I want to try and make it as a pro', you take the minimum contract and chase the dream, not the money.

"You don't come in, having only ever really played the game with your mates, and say, 'I'm not going to accept this figure because I'm Usain Bolt.

"In the football world, you're nobody. My contract with the (Brisbane) Roar was for minimum wage and I'd played football all my life.

"So who's Usain Bolt to make demands of the Mariners? If they were looking to sign a sprinter up, then he could demand what he likes. But that's not the case.

"It's like me rocking up to an AFL club and saying, 'hey listen, I'm not really good at your game and won't add anything different to what you have, but I want half-a-million bucks'."

MARQUEE FUND

The Daily Telegraph reported that the original deal - should Bolt pass the trial - was about A$3 million (S$2.93m) , based on Football Federation Australia (FFA) contributing A$750,000 and other sponsors chipping in.

On Monday, the Mariners, who reportedly offered only a A$150,000 contract, said that it's unlikely a deal will be reached unless a third party comes into the picture.

A-League boss Greg O'Rourke said they won't be delving into their marquee fund, which has been used to sign players such as Japan's Keisuke Honda for Melbourne Victory, as Bolt does not have a professional footballing background.

The BBC reported yesterday that an FFA spokesman has said that it will try to help.

The worldwide publicity generated by Bolt's trials with the Mariners might have been fantastic but, ultimately, the club must decide whether they want a proper footballer or a marketing tool, said Ognenovski.

He added: "I don't think he knows the game well enough... In sprinting, you win or lose the race, nobody will comment on your technique.

"As a footballer, he'll get criticised for everything he does wrong...

"I'd rather see a young kid who can actually play given a shot by the club."