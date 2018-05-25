Sauber rookie Leclerc earns praise from Vettel, Hamilton

Sebastian Vettel says Formula One rookie Charles Leclerc, tipped as the four-time world champion's future Ferrari teammate, deserves the hype.

The 20-year-old is making his home debut in Monaco this weekend, after scoring points in his last two races with Ferrari-powered Sauber.

He finished 10th at Spanish Grand Prix two Sundays ago and sixth at the Azerbaijan race on April 30.

Leclerc, who cantered to the Formula Two title last year, has already been compared to the likes of Michael Schumacher and Ayrton Senna.

Asked to relate Leclerc's situation to what he had experienced as a 19-year-old in 2007, Vettel did not hold back on praise.

"I was never that hyped when I came in. I didn't win GP2 and the hype is absolutely justified," he said.

"If there's no hype around him, then I don't understand who should be hyped because you walk through all the categories like that, then you belong here."

Vettel, a winner at 21 with Toro Rosso before taking his titles with Red Bull, advised Leclerc to ignore the media excitement, however.

"The advice to him is not to listen, just get on with it and just enjoy it," said the 30-year-old, last year's winner in Monaco.

The German said he was not the one who made the decisions but could not see why Leclerc might not eventually replace Finland's Kimi Raikkonen, whose contract expires at the end of the year but could be kept on for another season.

"The races he's had, he used his opportunities, he scored points with a car that doesn't belong in the points, so he's doing everything he can at the moment," said Vettel.

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton, also a four-time world champion who burst into the sport in 2007, agreed that Leclerc has the talent to go far.

"I've been watching him coming through and what he's done in the last couple of years has been great to see," he said.

Leclerc, managed by the son of FIA president and former Ferrari boss Jean Todt, said he was just looking forward to the race.

"I have been waiting for this moment since I was a child," he said. "I remember watching the Grand Prix when I was four years old, in the exit of the first corner.

"I was in my best friend's apartment, watching down at the Formula One, dreaming one day of being part of it and this day has finally happened."

After three races without a podium finish, Vettel said he is not feeling undue pressure.

Vettel won the first two races of the season, but since then has seen a 17-point lead turn into a 17-point deficit behind Hamilton who is seeking his third consecutive victory.