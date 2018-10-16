Saudi prince keen on United: Reports

English giants Manchester United are reportedly the subject of interest from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

British daily The Sun suggested that he is interested in buying the club from current owners, The Glazers, for more than £3 billion (S$5.4b).

They highlighted that United's co-chairman Avram Glazer has been spending significant amounts of time in Saudi Arabia recently.

The owners of United's local rivals City are from the United Arab Emirates, while Gulf rivals Qatar control French side Paris Saint-Germain.

While the Saudi Crown Prince is one of the world's wealthiest men, Sky Sports believes United are not for sale. They reported yesterday that the Glazers would only consider selling for above £4b.

The Americans bought the club for £790m in 2005.