Saul Niguez adds to Chelsea's midfield options

Chelsea secured the signing of Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez on a season-long loan deal on Tuesday to further strengthen Thomas Tuchel's wealth of options.

The Spanish international, 26, has been a key player during Diego Simeone's reign at Atletico, but fell down the pecking order last season as Los Rojiblancos won La Liga.

"Blues fans, I am one of you now and I can't wait to wear the shirt, start training and see all of you," said Niguez, whose deal includes an option to make the move permanent.

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia said Niguez is a proven winner, adding: "We know he will be very well-suited to the challenges that face us on all fronts in the coming year."