Schalke through but still booed

Schalke 04 have reached the last 16 of the Champions League, but their progress to the knockout stages did not stop travelling fans booing their team's dismal 3-1 defeat at Porto yesterday morning (Singapore time).

German fans celebrated before kick-off in the Portuguese city after Lokomotiv Moscow's 2-0 win over Galatasaray meant both Schalke and Porto were through to the last 16 from Group D.

However, the mood soured after Schalke were well beaten by Porto as the German side had only a late Nabil Bentaleb penalty to show for their efforts and their fans voiced their disappointment over a dismal away display.

Eder Militao, Jesus Corona and Moussa Marega scored for the Portuguese champions.

"It's hard for us when the fans are upset, but we need to understand their reasons," said defensive midfielder Omar Mascarell.

SURPRISED BY THE JEERS

The German fans whistled and booed their team off the pitch and sports director Christian Heidel was surprised given their passage into the last 16.

"You always have the right to express resentment, but we have qualified for the last 16 - I just don't get it," he said.