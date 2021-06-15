Schick sizzles with a double for Czech Republic

Czech Republic striker Patrik Schick scored twice, including a stunning effort from near the halfway line, as the Czechs beat hosts Scotland 2-0 in their Euro 2020 Group D opener in Glasgow last night.

In Group E, Slovakia defeated 10-man Poland 2-1, thanks to a 69th-minute strike from Milan Skriniar. Slovakia opened the scoring through a Wojciech Szczesny own goal, but Karol Linetty equalised for the Poles, who then lost Grzegorz Krychowiak to a second yellow card.