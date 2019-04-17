Scholes charged by England FA
Former Manchester United great Paul Scholes has been charged by the England FA for allegedly breaking their betting rules, English football's governing body announced last night.
The charge levelled at the 44-year-old - whose stint as Oldham manager lasted just 31 days earlier this year - relates to bets allegedly placed between August 17, 2015, and January 12, 2019.
The period covers when Scholes was a part-owner of non-league side Salford City, but before he took up the Oldham job in February. - AFP
