Scholes gets the Oldham Athletic job

Former Manchester United and England footballer Paul Scholes has been appointed as manager of Oldham Athletic, the club announced yesterday.

Scholes, 44, is taking on his first managerial role, signing a contract with the club he supported as a boy after spending his entire playing career at Old Trafford.

The former English Premier League club are languishing in mid-table in League Two, the fourth tier of the English game.

Scholes, who owns a stake in non-league Salford, will step down as director of the National League club.

"I couldn't be any happier at the minute," he told Oldham's official website.

"Obviously there's been talk of it when I finished my (playing) career. I want my team to be aggressive and focused on winning first and foremost."