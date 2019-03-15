Scholes quits after 31 days as Oldham boss

Former Manchester United star Paul Scholes quit as Oldham manager on Thursday after just 31 days in charge of the English League Two club.

Scholes has walked away from Boundary Park over claims of broken promises from his hometown team.



The 44-year-old took charge at Oldham last month and won his first match, but the ex-England midfielder failed to pick up another victory in his next six games and leaves with the side languishing in 14th place in the fourth tier.



“It is with great regret that I have decided to leave the club with immediate effect,” Scholes said in a statement.



“I hoped to at the very least, see out my initial term of 18 months as the manager of a club I’ve supported all my life. The fans, players, my friends and family all knew how proud and excited I was to take this role.



“In the short period since I took on the role, it unfortunately became clear that I would not be able to operate as I intended and was led to believe prior to taking on the role.



“I wish the fans, the players and the staff – who have been tremendous – all the best for the rest of the season and will continue to watch and support the club as a fan.”

Scholes, who won English Premier League and Champions League titles during a glittering playing career with United, was appointed as Oldham boss on a 1-year deal on Feb 11.



He resigned as a club director at non-league Salford, while retaining his 10 per cent stake, before taking the job.



Scholes’ departing statement is at odds with owner Abdallah Lemsagam saying upon his appointment in February that “Paul will have my backing 100 per cent”.



In a statement confirming Scholes’ exit, Oldham said: “Oldham Athletic Football Club can confirm that Paul Scholes has resigned from his position as first-team manager with immediate effect.



“We would like to place on record our thanks to Paul for his efforts during his spell in charge of the club and would like to wish him well for the future.”

Scholes made 718 appearances for United, scoring 155 goals in all competitions, and won 66 caps for England.



But his first managerial job has ended in less auspicious circumstances.



Scholes’ Oldham reign is one of the shortest by a manager of an English club, ranking just behind Paul Hart’s 28-day stay with QPR and Micky Adams’ 13 days in charge of Swansea. – AFP