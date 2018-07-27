Schuerrle on loan at Fulham

Fulham have signed German playmaker Andre Schuerrle on a two-year loan deal from Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund, the English Premier League club said.

The 27-year-old, a World Cup winner with Germany in 2014, will be eager to overcome injury troubles he has faced in recent years, with a muscle fibre problem limiting him to just 18 appearances in the German top flight last season.

"Fulham were the first club that showed interest in me - that was something that I appreciated a lot, and one of the reasons I wanted to come here," Schuerrle told the club's website.