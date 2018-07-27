Football

Schuerrle on loan at Fulham

Jul 27, 2018 06:00 am

Fulham have signed German playmaker Andre Schuerrle on a two-year loan deal from Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund, the English Premier League club said.

The 27-year-old, a World Cup winner with Germany in 2014, will be eager to overcome injury troubles he has faced in recent years, with a muscle fibre problem limiting him to just 18 appearances in the German top flight last season.

"Fulham were the first club that showed interest in me - that was something that I appreciated a lot, and one of the reasons I wanted to come here," Schuerrle told the club's website.

Fulham have recruited four new players as they prepare for their first top-flight season since the 2013/14 campaign. - REUTERS

Football

New football coach for Japan

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Football