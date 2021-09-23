Scorer de Bruyne needs more time: Pep

Manchester City playmaker Kevin de Bruyne is rediscovering his best form following injuries but he will need more time to start regularly despite a solid display in yesterday morning's (Singapore time) 6-1 League Cup win over Wycombe Wanderers, manager Pep Guardiola said.

De Bruyne, widely regarded as one of the world's best midfielders, suffered facial injuries in City's Champions League final defeat by Chelsea in May and played in Belgium's Euro 2020 quarter-final loss to Italy with ankle ligament damage.

Making only his second start of the season, de Bruyne, 30, scored a goal and lasted the full 90 minutes to help holders City rout third-tier Wycombe, but Guardiola said his talismanic midfielder needed a "proper pre-season".

"The European Cup wasn't perfect and after he had an injury for the national team, he needs to be fit, to be physical in the right rhythm," he said.

"And that's why it was so good what he did knowing he's not in the perfect way."

Guardiola added that he was impressed with de Bruyne's defensive contributions.