Scotland boost promotion hopes
Scotland's hopes of earning promotion to Nations League B were boosted after a 4-0 win over 10-man Albania in Shkoder yesterday morning (Singapore time).
Bournemouth's Ryan Fraser gave Scotland the lead in the 14th minute, before Albania captain Mergim Mavraj was dismissed after receiving his second booking seven minutes later.
The visitors plundered three more goals through Steven Fletcher (penalty) and James Forrest (two).
Scotland can win their League C group if they beat Israel on Wednesday morning (Singapore time). - REUTERS
