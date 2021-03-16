Scott McTominay rues Red Devils’ missed chance

Scott McTominay (second from left) and Harry Maguire contesting a corner which went in off West Ham's Craig Dawson for Manchester United's winner.

Manchester United tightened their grip on a return to the Champions League next season with a 1-0 win over West Ham United yesterday morning (Singapore time), but midfielder Scott McTominay lamented letting Manchester City storm clear at the top of the English Premier League.

Victory over the fifth-placed Hammers moved United back above Leicester City into second in the table and closed the gap on the runaway leaders to 14 points.

City have won 17 of their last 18 league games, with their only defeat in that run coming against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men the previous weekend.

But United eased their local rivals' route to a third title in four years with a run of just two wins in eight games before winning the Manchester Derby.

"It's difficult to look at top four at the minute because we had a time when we were looking at the league," said McTominay.

"It was the chance for all of us to have a big push and show really what good players we are, but Man City have had a terrific run of games and we're just trying our best to keep up on them."

Despite also having a game in hand on City, the Red Devils are unlikely to haul in Pep Guardiola's men, but they have a nine-point cushion over West Ham in the battle for a top-four spot.

"It was a big weekend for us," said Solskjaer, as Chelsea, Everton and Tottenham Hotspur also lost ground in the race for Champions League slots. "This is a big three points because we know West Ham are challenging to get into the top four."

Hammers boss David Moyes was left to rue an overly cautious approach before falling behind early in the second half.

"The way we set up didn't quite work. We never really got up the park," said Moyes, who was without the ineligible Jesse Lingard, on loan from United.

Anthony Martial and Edinson Cavani are scheduled to return only for the Europa League last 16, second leg against AC Milan on Friday morning, so Mason Greenwood led the line and went close in the first half before smashing against the post after the break.

The Red Devils' goal, though, came from another source as West Ham defender Craig Dawson's header flashed into his own net from Bruno Fernandes' corner in the 53rd minute.