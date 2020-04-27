Scottish football may return only in 2021: Hearts owner

Hearts owner Ann Budge questioned yesterday whether Scottish football can "resume any time this year" even while talks continue over salvaging the country's top-flight Premiership season from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The outspoken Budge, who has warned her players to accept temporary wage cuts or receive nothing at all, told Scotland on Sunday: "I don't think any of us genuinely believe we are going to be playing football, especially in front of normal crowds, any time this year so deferring wages is simply pushing the problem further down the line." - AFP