Scrap promotion to EPL if Championship can't resume: Norwich director

Norwich City's sporting director Stuart Webber says promotion to the English Premier League should be scrapped if the Championship season is not completed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The EPL is pressing on with its Project Restart plans to resume the top-flight campaign next month despite a host of issues and objections from some clubs and players.

Attempts to resume play in the second-tier Championship, League One and League Two are also fraught with difficulties, especially the prohibitive cost of testing players and staff for the virus for clubs with scant resources.

Reports say the League One and League Two seasons could be called off and the future of the Championship is far from certain.

The prospect of EPL teams being relegated and replaced by Championship sides who did not finish their seasons does not sit well with Webber.

Norwich were rooted to the bottom of the EPL, four points adrift of second-from-bottom Aston Villa, when play was suspended in mid-March.

Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion were first and second in the Championship.