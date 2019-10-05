Seagulls sink sorry Spurs

Hugo Lloris clutching his elbow after injuring it in a fall just a few minutes into the Brighton game.

EPL BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR 3 0 (Neal Maupay 3, Aaron Connolly

32, 65)

Things are just going from bad to worse for Tottenham Hotspur, who not only lost 3-0 to Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday (Oct 5), but also their goalkeeper Hugo Lloris to an injury just minutes into the game.

The French captain had to be stretchered from the field in severe pain after an awkward fall in conceding an early goal to Brighton.



He was at fault for dropping a simple cross into the box before falling backwards as Neal Maupay headed into an empty net to give the Seagulls a dream start after just three minutes.



Lloris was given oxygen as he was carried from the field, seemingly nursing an elbow injury, and will now be a major doubt for upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers against Iceland and Turkey.

Tottenham tried to get into the groove, but found themselves 2-0 down before the break as 19-year-old Irishman Aaron Connolly, making his first start in the English Premier League, got the better of Lloris' replacement Paulo Gazzaniga from close range to bag his first EPL goal.

Connolly made it 3-0 in the 65th minute, cutting in from the left to fire a curler past Toby Alderweireld into the far corner.

The defeat at the Amex Stadium means Spurs have now failed to win 10 consecutive away games in the EPL for the first time since April to December 2006 under Martin Jol.