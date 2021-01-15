Second-tier Holstein Kiel dump Bayern Munich out of German Cup

Bayern Munich's Leroy Sane (centre) was unable to stop his side from dropping out of the German Cup in the second round for the first time since 2000.

Holders Bayern Munich squandered a one-goal lead twice and crashed out of the German Cup, losing 6-5 on penalties to second-tier Holstein Kiel yesterday morning (Singapore time), after a 2-2 extra-time draw in the second-round match.

Both sides converted all five spot-kicks before Bayern's Marc Roca had his effort saved and Fin Bartels slotted in the winning penalty.

The Bavarian side went ahead through Serge Gnabry in the 14th minute and Thomas Mueller should have doubled the lead when he fired over the bar from three metres out.

The champions' defence has been leaky throughout the season, with their most goals conceded after 15 games in the league since 1981, and Kiel struck on the break in the 37th minute when Bartels beat defender Niklas Suele in a sprint to score.

Bayern regained the lead through Leroy Sane's 48th-minute free-kick, but offered up several chances for the hosts.

Despite making five changes to the team that surrendered a two-goal lead to lose 3-2 at Borussia Moenchengladbach in the Bundesliga last Saturday, coach Hansi Flick's side continued to be vulnerable at the back.

Bayern, who won five titles in 2020 including the Champions League, hit the woodwork through Jamal Musiala before the hosts struck via Hauke Wahl's last-gasp header to send the game into extra-time.

"We have to become more compact in defence, have more pressure on the ball. The last line also has to be more solid and we must train that," said Flick, who has yet to find his ideal defensive set-up with Suele, David Alaba and Benjamin Pavard all playing well below their best.

Kiel, who next face Darmstadt 98, kept their cool in the shoot-out to knock Bayern out at this stage of the German Cup for the first time since 2000.

"We believed throughout that we could spring a big surprise here tonight," Bartels said.