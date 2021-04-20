Semi-final match-winner Iheanacho: The FA Cup loves me

Leicester City reached the FA Cup final for the first time in more than 50 years, as Kelechi Iheanacho's goal secured a 1-0 win over Southampton at Wembley yesterday morning (Singapore time).

A disappointing game was settled 10 minutes after the interval as the in-form Nigerian striker slotted home at the second attempt after good work by Jamie Vardy.

Leicester, who have never won the FA Cup and made the last of their four final appearances in 1969, will face Chelsea in the showpiece on May 15. The FA Cup remains the only domestic trophy Leicester have yet to win.

Said Foxes manager Brendan Rodgers: "That is what this game is about, creating a memory. I have been made aware since I've been at Leicester how important this cup is for the supporters.

"We have the chance to create history.. .

"We wanted to be able to compete and we have been able to do that. Now we have a trophy to genuinely go for."

Iheanacho added: "It is a dream come true. I watched the FA Cup when I was little.

"I think the FA Cup loves me and I love the FA Cup."