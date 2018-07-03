Senegal asks Fifa to revise fair-play ruling after exit

Senegal's football federation (FSF) has asked Fifa to reconsider its fair-play ruling after becoming the first nation to be eliminated from the World Cup due to their accumulation of more yellow cards than group rivals Japan.

Japan and Senegal, who drew 2-2 earlier, were left on the same points, goals and goal difference, but it was Akira Nishino's side that sneaked into the last 16 at the expense of the Africans, due to Fifa's new tie-breaking fair-play regulation.

Japan settled for a 1-0 loss to eliminated Poland last Thursday as the Volgograd Arena rang with boos from supporters with the Samurai Blue players passing the ball among themselves in the final minutes and already-eliminated Poland contented not to chase them down.

"In future, Fifa should penalise teams who play that way," an FSF spokesman told the BBC.