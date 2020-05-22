Serge Aurier, Jordon Ibe investigated for breaching Covid-19 rules

Tottenham Hotspur are investigating Serge Aurier for a breach of social-distancing rules after the defender posted a photo of himself with his barber on social media, the BBC reported yesterday.

Ivory Coast international Aurier, 27, put a photo of his hairdo on Instagram.

People from different households have been barred from socialising due to the Covid-19 pandemic since the British government imposed lockdown measures on March 23, closing businesses including hairdressers, reported Reuters.

"We are investigating the circumstances and will deal with the incident appropriately," the BBC reported Spurs as saying in a statement.

Aurier, who had previously apologised after posting videos of himself and teammate Moussa Sissoko doing shuttle runs together during the lockdown, defended his behaviour.

"My hairdresser is negative and me too, so stop talking in a vacuum. Put on masks and gloves when you come to take pictures at the training centre - it's part of the rules too," he wrote.

Bournemouth winger Jordon Ibe was more contrite after he too posted a photo of himself getting a haircut on social media.

Both individuals were masked in the photo, which has since been deleted from Instagram. Bournemouth confirmed they have launched an internal investigation.

Said Ibe: "I didn't think it through and I apologise.

"I made sure to wear protective equipment but I didn't realise it was in breach of the guidelines.

"There wasn't any intent to disobey the guidelines and, as soon as it was brought to my attention, I took the post down immediately."

Ibe and Aurier are the latest English Premier League players to breach social-distancing rules.

Kyle Walker, Moise Kean, Jack Grealish, Mason Mount, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Morgan Gibbs-White, Alexandre Lacazette, David Luiz, Nicolas Pepe, Granit Xhaka, Tanguy Ndombele and Spurs manager Jose Mourinho have all previously landed themselves in trouble.