Serge Gnabry: Bayern Munich have sent a big message to our rivals

Bayern Munich's four-goal hero Serge Gnabry said they had sent a "big message" to their rivals with their 7-2 romp at Tottenham Hotspur yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Gnabry dazzled at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as the German champions handed the hosts their heaviest home defeat in Europe.

The 24-year-old netted his four goals in a devastating second-half spell while Poland's Robert Lewandowski also scored twice as Spurs' defence capitulated.

"I think (the other teams know) we are not stopping," Gnabry said after his first Champions League goals in his 12th appearance at this level.

"After going 3-1 or 4-2 up, we could have stopped but we wanted more. I think it's a big message for everyone else."

Germany legend and Sky pundit Lothar Matthaeus agreed that Bayern had set an example.

"I don't want to say that they are title candidates, but this result will give them self-confidence," he added.

Gnabry is no stranger to claiming goals in high-scoring wins, after a hat-trick on his Germany debut three years ago in an 8-0 romp at minnows San Marino in a World Cup qualifier.

However, the former Arsenal winger admitted that scoring four goals in north London is something special.

"It's hard to put it in words. I think the last time I scored four goals was when I was a child," he said with a laugh.

"It was a great performance - one of the best we've had so far."

Bayern fell behind to an early Son Heung Min goal but clicked into gear, as Joshua Kimmich's long-range effort and a Robert Lewandowski strike made it 2-1 before the break.

The second half belonged to Gnabry, who tore apart the Spurs defence with his sizzling pace. Lewandowski also scored a second, rendering Harry Kane's penalty at 4-2 a mere consolation.

Former West Bromwich Albion boss Tony Pulis, who took Gnabry on loan for a short stint in the 2015/16 season, hailed the winger's showing.

"I'm amazed... we could never get him fit. He got taken off in an Under-21 game," Pulis told Sky Sports.

"He went back to Arsenal and they sold him on. He was a good kid... didn't mind him at all.

"He's fulfilled his potential. You can knock me over with a feather."

Former Spurs boss Tim Sherwood, meanwhile, told talkSPORT: "When I saw him at Arsenal, I thought he was probably average at best...