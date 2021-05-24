Sergio Aguero bids Man City farewell with scoring record

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero signed off from the Etihad in style during yesterday's 5-0 win over Everton.

Coming on as a 65th-minute substitute, he scored a double to set a record of 184 English Premier League goals for one club, smashing Wayne Rooney's mark for Manchester United.

City had already taken a 3-0 lead through Kevin de Bruyne, Gabriel Jesus and Phil Foden when Aguero, 32, replaced Riyad Mahrez for his City swansong.

City's all-time top scorer, who will reportedly join Barcelona on a two-year deal after his Etihad contract runs out this season, took just six minutes to find the net after a twisting and turning run.

He bagged his second goal five minutes later to send the spectators at the Etihad into raptures and set up the mood nicely for City's coronation party.

At the Molineux, second-placed Manchester United spoiled Nuno Espirito Santo's farewell party by defeating Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1.

With the Europa League final against Villarreal coming up on Thursday morning, United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sent out a makeshift side.

In the absence of regulars such as Marcus Rashford, academy graduate Anthony Elanga scored his first senior goal in the 13th minute.

Juan Mata netted a penalty in first-half stoppage time, giving United the win after wingback Nelson Semedo had equalised for Wolves.

Liverpool finished third with a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace, while Chelsea squeezed into the Champions League spots despite a 2-1 defeat at Aston Villa.

Leicester finished fifth, just one point below Chelsea, after a 4-2 defeat by Tottenham Hotspur, who will play in the new Europa Conference League next season after finishing seventh.

West Ham United are through to the Europa League too, after sealing sixth spot with 3-0 win over Southampton.

Their London rivals Arsenal beat Brighton & Hove Albion 2-0 but finished eighth and will miss out on European football for the first time in 26 years.