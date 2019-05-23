Sergio Aguero earns Argentina recall for Copa America
Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni has recalled Sergio Aguero to his squad for the Copa America.
It is the Manchester City striker's first call-up since Scaloni took over from Jorge Sampaoli after the World Cup.
Scaloni also retained Paulo Dybala in his 23-man squad named yesterday, despite the Juventus forward's lean season with the Italian giants.
There was no spot for Inter Milan striker Mauro Icardi, who was again passed over after his season was interrupted for nearly two months due to a bitter contract dispute with the Serie A club.
The 30-year-old Aguero, who scored 21 league goals as City completed an unprecedented domestic treble by winning the English Premier League, League Cup and FA Cup, rejoins Lionel Messi and Angel di Maria in an Argentina team eager for silverware after crashing out in the last 16 of last year's World Cup. - REUTERS
