Sergio Aguero earns Argentina recall for Copa America

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni has recalled Sergio Aguero to his squad for the Copa America.

It is the Manchester City striker's first call-up since Scaloni took over from Jorge Sampaoli after the World Cup.

Scaloni also retained Paulo Dybala in his 23-man squad named yesterday, despite the Juventus forward's lean season with the Italian giants.

There was no spot for Inter Milan striker Mauro Icardi, who was again passed over after his season was interrupted for nearly two months due to a bitter contract dispute with the Serie A club.