Sergio Aguero ends goal drought as Man City close in on title

Sergio Aguero scored his first English Premier League goal for 14 months as Manchester City cruised to a 3-0 victory at Fulham yesterday morning (Singapore time) to continue their countdown to the title.

The Argentinian, who had made only 14 appearances in the last 12 months due to injuries and Covid-19, got the nod at Craven Cottage and tucked in a penalty to seal their win.

City need a maximum of just 14 points from their final eight games to claim the title.

Fulham, who had the incentive of knowing a win or a draw could lift them out of the bottom three, kept City firmly in check in the first half, but crumbled after the break to concede three times in 14 minutes.

City defender John Stones was left unmarked to score from close range in the 47th minute and Gabriel Jesus then capitalised on some comical defending to make it 2-0.

Aguero then converted his penalty to make the points safe.

"For him, (to) score a goal is everything," said City manager Pep Guardiola, after the 32-year-old striker ended a 417-day wait for his 181st league goal for the club.

Having taken a 3-0 lead, Guardiola then took off Bernardo Silva and Ruben Dias, with an eye on their Champions League last-16, second-leg tie against Borussia Moenchengladbach onWednesday morning.