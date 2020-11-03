Sergio Aguero getting better, Gabriel Jesus back in training
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola revealed that Sergio Aguero may return soon, while Gabriel Jesus has resumed training after six weeks out.
Guardiola said: "We don't want (Aguero) to have a setback, but he's getting better."
The 32-year-old, who suffered a hamstring injury at West Ham United last month, will be ready after the international break. He might even feature against Liverpool on Monday morning (Singapore time). - REUTERS
Ajax Amsterdam hit by 11 Covid-19 cases
Ajax Amsterdam will be without 11 players who tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of their Champions League tie at Midtjylland, broadcaster RTL reported.
The Dutch giants travelled to Denmark yesterday with only 17 players. Skipper Dusan Tadic, goalkeepers Andre Onana and Maarten Stekelenburg and midfielders Davy Klaassen and Ryan Gravenberch were omitted.
Under Uefa's rules, Ajax must play the game if 13 or more A-list players are available. - REUTERS
