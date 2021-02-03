Sergio Aguero needs more time: Man City manager Pep Guardiola

Sergio Aguero posted on Twitter on Sunday that he had fully recovered.

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero is out of Covid-19 isolation, but still weeks away from returning, manager Pep Guardiola said yesterday.

The English Premier League leaders' all-time top scorer tested positive for Covid-19 early last month and has not started since October due to knee surgery ruling him out early in the campaign.

epl BURNLEY MANCHESTER CITY

The Argentinian posted a message on Twitter on Sunday, however, saying he was now fully recovered.

"I was at the club's gym today, and soon I'll be back training with my teammates. Can't wait," he said.

Guardiola ruled Aguero out of their trip to Burnley tomorrow morning (Singapore time) and indicated the player would have to be patient.

"When one guy suffers Covid, it can take weeks to feel better. He is still not training on the field," the manager said.

"He started to move a little bit yesterday so he will need a few weeks to come back.

"But it's important that he is negative, this is the most important thing, he's healthy again and now he can come back again.

"It's important for us to have him back here."

City are three points clear of second-placed Manchester United and four ahead of champions Liverpool, with a game in hand over both.

Guardiola, whose men have won 12 games in a row in all competitions, have no fresh injury concerns, with Nathan Ake and Kevin de Bruyne remaining sidelined.

As for Burnley, Charlie Taylor and Ashley Barnes are "touch and go", said Clarets boss Sean Dyche, while Robbie Brady has a niggling issue with his heel.

Like many other clubs, both Burnley and City had a quiet January transfer window.

The most eye-catching movements in the EPL on transfer deadline day were Liverpool's capture of two centre-backs - Ben Davies from Championship side Preston North End and Ozan Kabak on a loan deal from Bundesliga outfit Schalke 04.

Heading out of Anfield were 19-year-old Dutch youth international defender Sepp van den Berg, who has joined Preston on loan, and Japanese attacker Takumi Minamino, who has also left on loan to Southampton.

DEADLINE-DAY DEALS

There was also another new arrival on Merseyside, with Everton signing Norwegian striker Joshua King from the Championship's Bournemouth until the end of this season.

The Toffees paid a "nominal fee" for the 29-year-old, who scored 53 goals in 184 matches for the south coast side, while Cenk Tosun has rejoined his former club Besiktas on loan until the end of the season.