Sergio Aguero will never lose his scoring touch: Pep Guardiola

Sergio Aguero will never lose his goalscoring instincts, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said, after the striker found the net 10 minutes into his return from injury in their 3-0 Champions League win over Marseille yesterday morning (Singapore time).

City's record goalscorer missed the start of the season following knee surgery and suffered another setback against Olympiakos last month.

Making only his fifth appearance of the season, the Argentinian came off the bench to poke home from close range at the Etihad Stadium, taking his Champions League goals tally to 41. City's other goals came via Ferran Torres and an Alvaro Gonzalez own goal.

"His instinct to score goals will always be there," said Guardiola. "The important thing is he made a good three or four training sessions and the reaction after the training session was good."

However, Guardiola said Aguero would not start against Manchester United on Sunday morning. "Step by step. What is important is how his reaction will be tomorrow after this effort," he added.

City are also concerned about the fitness of midfielder Ilkay Guendogan for the game at Old Trafford after he was substituted at half-time.

"Ilkay had a knock on his ankle," Guardiola said.