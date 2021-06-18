Sergio Ramos emotional in Real Madrid farewell

Sergio Ramos burst into tears as he said farewell to Real Madrid yesterday after 16 years but left with a parting shot, saying he was surprised that the club decided to withdraw a one-year contract offer to him by claiming it had expired.

Ramos, who made 671 appearances for Real and scored 101 goals, including netting in two Champions League finals, ran down his contract with the 13-time European champions and was unable to agree a new deal with the club.

He said he was offered a one-year contract on a 10 per cent reduction to his previous salary, but was holding out for a two-year deal "so my family could have continuity and tranquillity", only to find out the previous offer had been withdrawn.

"I said 'OK' but they told me the offer that was on the table had expired. I respect their decision but it was a surprise," he told a news conference.

"I didn't realise the offer had an expiry date. There will be many opinions about me but I'd prefer people to know the full story first and the president and club know it wasn't about money, they offered me one year and I wanted two."

The 35-year-old added: "Life goes on, an era has finished and a new one is starting."