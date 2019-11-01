Sergio Ramos milestone in Real Madrid’s 5-0 romp over Leganes
Real Madrid moved up to second in La Liga after a 5-0 win over basement club Leganes yesterday morning (Singapore time).
Real defender and captain Sergio Ramos became only the second player, after Barcelona's Lionel Messi, to score in 16 consecutive Spanish League football campaigns when he slotted home from the penalty spot for Real's third goal in the 24th minute. - REUTERS
