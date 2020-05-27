Serie A afternoon kick-offs not well received

Plans to play some Serie A matches at 4.30pm local time in the Italian summer have sparked opposition, with the captain of one team describing the idea as scandalous.

Serie A is hoping to resume on June 13 following the Covid-19 stoppage and would have to rush through 12 match days in a short space of time to complete the 2019/20 season.

The government is due to decide tomorrow if and when the league can resume.

Several media reports last weekend said that Serie A was planning to stagger matches being played on the same day with kick-offs at 4.30pm, 6.45pm and 9pm local time.

"Play at 4.30pm in the middle of summer, June or July? There's no way we're playing at that time," said Umberto Calcagno, the vice-president of the Italian Players' Association (AIC), in an interview with La Repubblica.

"The (club) presidents just think of the television, not the health of the players."

Brescia captain Daniele Gastaldello also expressed concern.

"You're risking the safety of the players," he told state broadcaster Rai in a radio interview.

"Playing so many games, with high temperatures, won't be easy. Playing at 16:30 is scandalous, it's not feasible."