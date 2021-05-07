Serie B player given 10-game ban for racial abuse

Serie B side Pisa's Michele Marconi has been handed a 10-match ban for racially abusing Chievo Verona's Nigerian midfielder Joel Obi during a match last December.

The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) announced the punishment yesterday after the case was heard at the FIGC appeal court over a video call due to Covid-19 measures.

Marconi "addressed racist insults to Chievo midfielder Joel Obi during the Pisa-Chievo game on Dec 22," read a FIGC statement.

Chievo said in a statement after the match, which ended in a 2-2 draw in Pisa, that Obi was "the object of an infamous and disgraceful phrase that has nothing to do with the most basic values of sport, ethics and respect".

They said that Marconi used the phrase "the slave revolt" towards former Inter Milan and Torino midfielder Obi.

Pisa said at the time that the club "distanced themselves" from Chievo's statement, adding the alleged insult was not detected by match officials or the microphones around the pitch.