The suspended Serie A campaign could be spread over two seasons in order to bring it to a conclusion, said Gabriele Gravina, president of the Italian football federation (FIGC).

All sports events in Italy have been put on hold until April 3 due to the coronavirus pandemic, putting the completion of the Italian football season in doubt.

At an FIGC meeting on March 10, the body confirmed that the option of holding play-offs to decide the champion and relegated teams was being considered, as well as declaring the current standings as final or not declaring a champion at all.

But, with Italy in complete lockdown to fight the spread of the virus, it is looking ever more likely that the suspension of football matches will be extended.

There are 12 rounds of league action left to be completed, although eight Serie A teams have 13 fixtures remaining.

"If it isn't possible to bring the leagues to a conclusion, we will opt for other decisions," Gravina told Radio 1 Rai.

"It isn't ruled out that the current season could be spread out over two different seasons... today, nobody is in a position to say what our future holds."

Gravina also revealed that he will back calls for Euro 2020 to be postponed when representatives of national federations, European leagues and clubs hold an emergency video-conference call today.

Yesterday, Atalanta players and staff said they were self-isolating after five employees of Valencia, their Champions League opponents, tested positive for Covid-19.