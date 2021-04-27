Football

Serie A clubs who join breakaway league will be banned

Apr 27, 2021 06:00 am

The Italian football federation (FIGC) said yesterday that clubs who join a breakaway league would be banned from all domestic competitions, including Serie A.

Three Serie A clubs - Juventus, Inter Milan and AC Milan - were among 12 major European sides who were involved in the plans to launch a European Super League last week.

"(Clubs) who plan to play in competitions outside of Fifa or Uefa will lose their affiliation to our championship," FIGC president Gabriele Gravina said after a meeting yesterday.

Inter Milan announced their withdrawal from the proposed Super League last Wednesday after the departure of the "Big Six" English clubs.

But Juventus and AC Milan were less clear, acknowledging the failure of the plans without specifying whether or not they were leaving the project.

Said Gabriele Gravina: "At the moment, we have no information on who stayed and who left the Super League."

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich, who declined to join the Super League, look set to appoint Julian Nagelsmann as their new coach but RB Leipzig are demanding a record fee of 25 million euros (S$40m) for the tactician, according to Sky Germany.

Bayern coach Hansi Flick has said he wants to leave at the end of the season. - AFP

