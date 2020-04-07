Serie A could run till October, says Italian FA head

The Serie A season could be extended to September or October, the head of the Italian FA (FIGC) said on Sunday.

Serie A has been suspended since March 9 because of the coronavirus pandemic, which has claimed more than 15,800 lives in Italy.

"Could it finish in September or October? That is one hypothesis. It's a way to avoid jeopardising not only the 2019-20 season but also the 2020-21 season," FIGC president Gabriele Gravina told state broadcaster RAI's Domenica Sportiva.